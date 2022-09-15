Mumbai weather update: City to see heavy rainfall in next 48 hours; very heavy rain at isolated places, says IMD | ANI

The Indian Meterological Department has forecasted that Mumbai and subrubs will see moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The weather agency also forecasted that there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The temperature in the city is expected to hover around 25 degree Celcius to 30 degree Celcius over the next two days according to the IMD.

FPJ previously reported that the IMD had issued an Oranger alert for Mumbai and Thane from today. The heavy rainfall is being caused due to a cyclonic circulation, an official had said.

On Wednesday, September 14, the traffic congestion worsened across several parts of the city as vehicular movement at major expressways to bridges and flyovers was messy.

Heavy downpour added to the existing bad roads and potholes causing bottlenecks, traffic jams in several areas.

Commuters also reported the absence of traffic personnel in several areas including the Western Express Highway (WEH) and near the L&T Flyover.

The Haji Ali route and the Tardeo route experienced unusual traffic congestion as the traffic police had closed the Kemps Corner Bridge for vehicular movement for almost 40 minutes, due to technical issues.