 Mumbai Weather Update: City Shows No Signs Of Winter; AQI Remains 'Poor'
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a clear sky in the city. Check out the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on November 5, 2024.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Mumbai weather update: AQI worsens in city | Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai: November has arrived, but the October heat is still lingering in the city of dreams. As the rest of Maharashtra embraces the winter season, temperatures in Mumbai are seemingly consistently on the rise. The country officially says farewell to the monsoon season for this year.

Today's Weather Report

The temperature in the city today, on November 5, 2024, is 28°C with a forecasted low of 24°C and high of 36°C. The humidity level stands at 55%, with a wind speed of 8 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:40 AM and set at 06:03 PM.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

Tomorrow, November 6, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to have a low of 27.81 °C and a high of 30.82 °C in terms of temperature. The humidity is expected to reach 53%.

Mumbai AQI Today

Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is 169, categorising it as having 'poor' air quality. The forecast for today guarantees clear skies. Please organise your schedule based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions. Make sure to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while basking in the sunshine.

