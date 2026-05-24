 Mumbai Weather Update: City Records One Of Its Warmest May Nights In A Decade Amid High Humidity; IMD Forecasts Light Rain And Thundershowers
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Mumbai Weather Update: City Records One Of Its Warmest May Nights In A Decade Amid High Humidity; IMD Forecasts Light Rain And Thundershowers

Mumbai recorded one of its warmest May nights in a decade, with Santacruz logging a minimum temperature of 29.7°C amid high humidity levels. The IMD has forecast light rain and thundershowers on Sunday, though weather officials said dry and hot conditions are likely to continue through May 27.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 24, 2026, 01:00 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Update: City Records One Of Its Warmest May Nights In A Decade Amid High Humidity; IMD Forecasts Light Rain And Thundershowers
Mumbai residents endured a hot and humid night as temperatures remained unusually high despite approaching monsoon conditions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 23: Mumbai reeled under a relentless, sleepless night on Saturday as temperatures stayed unusually high despite rising humidity and monsoon signals.

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz station recorded a minimum temperature of 29.7°C, 1.9°C above normal, among the highest May night readings in a decade.

The last comparable highs stood at 29.5°C, recorded in May 2024 and 2020. Colaba logged a minimum of 28°C, close to normal, while daytime temperatures remained persistently above average — 35.1°C at Santacruz (2.7°C above normal) and 34.7°C at Colaba. Extreme humidity, peaking at 91 per cent in Colaba and 74 per cent in Santacruz, further pushed the city’s discomfort levels.

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IMD forecasts light rain and thundershowers

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and thundershowers over Mumbai and Thane on Sunday. However, this will offer only a brief break from the oppressive heat before dry conditions return between May 25 and 27, weather officials said.

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