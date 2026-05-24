Mumbai Weather Update: City Records One Of Its Warmest May Nights In A Decade Amid High Humidity; IMD Forecasts Light Rain And Thundershowers

Mumbai residents endured a hot and humid night as temperatures remained unusually high despite approaching monsoon conditions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 23: Mumbai reeled under a relentless, sleepless night on Saturday as temperatures stayed unusually high despite rising humidity and monsoon signals.

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz station recorded a minimum temperature of 29.7°C, 1.9°C above normal, among the highest May night readings in a decade.

The last comparable highs stood at 29.5°C, recorded in May 2024 and 2020. Colaba logged a minimum of 28°C, close to normal, while daytime temperatures remained persistently above average — 35.1°C at Santacruz (2.7°C above normal) and 34.7°C at Colaba. Extreme humidity, peaking at 91 per cent in Colaba and 74 per cent in Santacruz, further pushed the city’s discomfort levels.

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IMD forecasts light rain and thundershowers

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and thundershowers over Mumbai and Thane on Sunday. However, this will offer only a brief break from the oppressive heat before dry conditions return between May 25 and 27, weather officials said.

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