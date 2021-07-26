Mumbai weather update: City gets respite from heavy rains; IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall today

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies but got some respite from heavy rains on Monday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thundershower accompanied with gusty winds with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, IMD Colaba observatory recorded 0.6 mm rain and IMD Santacruz recorded 4.3 mm.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.68 metres is expected at 1.48 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.25 metres is likely to occur at 8 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc in several parts of Maharashtra. In rain-battered Maharashtra, the number of deaths due to flooding, landslides and other rain-related incidents reached 149, while 64 people were missing after the monsoon fury. So far, 50 people have also been injured in these incidents.