Mumbai Weather Update: City Gets Rain Relief After Long Wait, SoBo, Andheri & Mulund See Light Showers; AQI Remains In Good Range |

Mumbai: After days of hot and humid weather, Mumbai finally woke up to light rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing much-needed relief to residents anxiously awaiting the arrival of the southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are now becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Maharashtra around June 23, raising hopes for intensified rainfall activity across the state.

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Several parts of the city witnessed light showers during the early morning hours, while cloudy skies and cooler temperatures offered temporary respite from the prolonged dry spell. Prabhadevi, Byculla and other south Mumbai areas received light rains. Andheri, Jogeshwari, Bhandup and Mulund also saw light rains.

According to the IMD, Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers through the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 29°C and 34°C, while the early morning temperature was recorded at around 26°C.

The southwest monsoon was initially expected to reach Mumbai around June 10 or 11. However, its progress along the western coast stalled after June 8, delaying its arrival over the city. Earlier this week, IMD officials had indicated that Mumbai’s official monsoon onset is now likely around June 25.

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD stated that isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely over Konkan and Goa till June 21. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase thereafter, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall forecast across Konkan and Goa between June 22 and June 25. The department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over parts of the region on June 23 and 24.

AQI Remains In Good Range

Even as Mumbai awaits the full-fledged arrival of the monsoon, the city’s air quality continued to remain stable and healthy. According to air quality data, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 26 during the early hours, placing it firmly in the ‘good’ category.

AQI.in

However, pollution levels varied across different localities. Borivali West recorded the city’s highest AQI at 57, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Andheri West reported an AQI of 38, while eastern suburbs such as Bhandup West and Mulund West both recorded AQI levels of 35, remaining within the ‘good’ range.

Several areas in south and western Mumbai continued to report exceptionally clean air quality. Andheri East recorded an AQI of just 7, while Gamdevi registered 10. Ghatkopar and Jogeshwari also reported AQI levels of 10 each, while Santacruz stood at 12.

As per AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, while readings above 300 are categorised as ‘severe’.

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