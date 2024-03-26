Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Clear Skies; Mercury To Hover Around 27°C | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies on Tuesday morning, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continued clear conditions throughout the day for both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Temperature Update For Today

The minimum temperature for the day was expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach up to 34 degrees Celsius, with a stable average of 27 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Winds were predicted to blow at 5.6 km/h, mostly from the direction of 248 degrees, occasionally gusting up to 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and was set to set at 06:51 PM.

Humid Afternoons Expected This Week

Looking ahead, the seven-day forecast indicated a gradual rise in minimum temperatures, with Wednesday expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius, followed by 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday and maintaining at around 23-24 degrees Celsius from Friday to Tuesday.

The day's high was projected to be around 33-34°C for the week on the Western Line, with some areas potentially touching 35°C in the West. Dadar and South Mumbai areas are also anticipated to see highs near 32-33°C for the entire week, with humid afternoons expected.

AQI In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai was recorded at 67, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200, classified as 'moderate'. Overall, Mumbai residents can expect stable weather conditions with satisfactory air quality in the coming days.