Mumbai Weather Update: AQI Continues To Deplete As Winters Arrive; Check Out Temperatures, Alerts & More

AQI Continues To Worsen As Winters Arrive | Representative Image

Mumbai: The mornings have been providing some comfort, but the daytime heat has remained quite elevated. On Wednesday, the IMD Santacruz observatory noted a peak temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

Today's temperature in Mumbai, on November 14, 2024, is 27°C. The forecast for the day shows a minimum of 24°C and a maximum of 36°C. The humidity level is 48%, while the wind speed measures 8 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:45 AM and set at 06:00 PM.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

Tomorrow, on Friday, November 15, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have a minimum temperature of 25°C and a maximum of 36°C. Tomorrow, the humidity will be 60%. The pattern of foggy mornings persists on November 15, followed by partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

Mumbai Air Quality Index

Although the afternoons were warmer, the city's air quality stayed in the moderate range, registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 131 on Wednesday.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 106, indicating moderate air quality in the city. An AQI ranging from zero to 50 is deemed "good," 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," and 401 to 500 "severe."

Mumbai Weather Outlook

The weather forecast for Mumbai in the coming week shows a combination of sunny periods and some misty mornings. This morning, fog or mist is anticipated, giving way to predominantly clear skies, with temperatures increasing slightly to reach a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

Specialists think that daytime temperatures will drop a little in the coming four to five days because of a shift in wind patterns.

The days ahead, from November 16 to 19, will experience mostly clear weather, with daytime temperatures reaching approximately 34-36 degrees Celsius. Significantly, the mornings are anticipated to stay cooler, as minimum temperatures slowly decline from 24 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius by the week's conclusion.