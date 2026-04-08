Mumbai Weather Update, April 8, 2026: Temperature Settles At 31°C, Sunny To Partly Cloudy Day Expected Today; City Breathes Clean Air With AQI At 48

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies as warm weather prevailed on Wednesday, while the morning temperature settled at around 31°C. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 48 in the early hours, placing it in the 'good' category.

Today's Weather Update

According to AccuWeather, the morning temperature settled at 31°C at 9 am, with sunny and partly cloudy weather predicted for today. Temperatures are likely to range between 25°C and 34°C. While no heatwave warning has been issued, warm conditions will prevail. According to RMC Mumbai, the weather is very likely to remain dry in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar until April 9.

AQI In Mumbai Today

Air quality across Mumbai continued to remain in the 'good' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 48 at 9 am. However, several areas individually recorded air quality ranging from ‘good’ to 'moderate' categories. Locations with 'good' AQI included Mulgaon Station 2 (8), Dahisar East (27), Andheri East (38), Bandra East (32), BKC (35), Borivali East (38), Colaba (33), Juhu (35), Mahalaxmi (33), Mahim (33), Mount Mary (40), Walkeshwar (27), Vile Parle West (33), Chembur (38), Kandivali East (37), Malad West (47), Bhandup West (50).

Several areas recorded AQI in the 'moderate' category, including Kannamwar Nagar (62), Khindipada (52), and Govandi West (52). Poor AQI was recorded at Mirashi Nagar (147), Reserve Bank of India Staff quarters 2 (143), while New Navy Nagar recorded the worst AQI at 300, falling in the 'unhealthy' category.

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