Mumbai Weather Update, April 7, 2026: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Clean Air With AQI At 37; Warm Conditions Expected Today

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear but skies as heat returns on Tuesday, while the morning temperature settled at around 28°C. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 37 in the early hours, placing it in the 'good' category.

Today's Weather Update

According to AccuWeather, the early-morning temperature was 28°C, with sunny and warm weather predicted for today. Temperatures are likely to range between 28°C and 33°C. While no heatwave warning has been issued, warm conditions will prevail, with clear to partly cloudy skies expected at night. According to RMC Mumbai, the weather is very likely to remain dry in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar until April 9.

AQI In Mumbai

Air quality across Mumbai dipped, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 37 at 9 am, placing it in the 'good' category. This comes days after a trend of cleaner air was witnessed in recent days, with AQI levels dropping as low as 21.

However, several areas individually recorded air quality ranging from ‘good’ to 'moderate' categories. Locations with 'good' AQI included Andheri East (29), Bandra East (25), BKC (29), Borivali East (27), Colaba (22), Juhu (20), Mahalaxmi (19), Mahim (23), Mount Mary (12) and Walkeshwar (18), Vile Parle West (25), Chandivali (28), Chembur (28), Kandivali East (27), Malad West (28), Khindipada (48), Subhash Nagar (33).

Areas with ‘moderate’ AQI included Kannamwar Nagar (72), Mulund West (60), Bandra West Station (65), while Mirashi Nagar recorded the worst AQI at 210, falling in the 'unhealthy' category.

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0–50 are considered 'good', 51–100 'moderate', 101–200 'poor', 201–300 'unhealthy' and above 300 'severe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/