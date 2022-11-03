Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Index at various parts of the city | File

Mumbai: The air quality in the city witnessed a drop after Diwali due to pollution caused by firecrackers. The dust levels and sinus pressure, according to Accuweather, is very high.

The AQI in the city suburbs was far worse than the other parts of the city. AQI at Andheri was at 211, which is considerably bad. The AQI at Borivali was better than the other parts of the city.

Government organizations use an air quality index (AQI) to inform the public of how polluted the air is now or is expected to become. AQI data is obtained by averaging readings from an air quality sensor, which can rise due to vehicle traffic, forest fires, or other factors that can increase air pollution. Ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide are only a few of the pollutants that are tested.