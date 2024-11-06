Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Continues To Deteriorate; AQI At 151

A thick layer of smog engulfs area near Marine Drive as air quality continues to deteriorate in Mumbai | ANI

The level of air quality in Mumbai and the areas surrounding it stayed at a "poor" level. Wednesday saw the city covered in haze, which blocked out the skyline, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates by the Indian Meteorological Department showing an increase in temperatures.



As per the Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory experienced a high temperature of 36.2 degrees Celcius, exceeding the normal temperature by 1.5 degrees. According to data from the Met department, a temperature of 34.6 degrees was measured at Colaba observatory.

As per the most recent Mumbai weather reports from the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to be about 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is anticipated to be around 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is at 70 percent. The sun came up at 06:41 in the morning and will go down at 06:02 in the evening.



The most recent Mumbai weather updates from IMD predict that the city and its suburbs will experience a mostly clear sky in the next 24 hours.



Mumbai's AQI falls under the poor category in the latest weather reports.



The latest Mumbai weather updates from the SAMEER app of the Central Pollution Control Board on November 6 revealed that the city's air quality was still moderate, with an AQI of 144 at 8:05 AM.



Numerous locations throughout Mumbai, as indicated by the SAMEER app dashboard, displayed poor AQI. Nevertheless, the AQI of the Bandra Kurla Complex deteriorated to 224, falling into the 'poor' category. Worli, Kherwadi (Bandra East), and Sewri all had similar poor air quality with AQI readings of 228, 205, and 228, respectively. At the same time, Borivali experienced 'good' air quality, registering an AQI of 85.