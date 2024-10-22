Mumbai Weather Today: Rains & Thunderstorms Expected; Check Out AQI, Alerts And More

Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The current temperature is 29°C. The forecast predicts a low of 23.5°C and a high of 34.4°C for the day. The humidity stands at 79% while the wind is blowing at a speed of 7.9 km/h. The sun will rise in the morning at 06:34 AM and is expected to set in the evening at 06:10 PM.

The weather forecast for today predicts rain in the skies. Please organise your schedule based on the temperature and anticipated weather conditions. Have fun in the sun and remember to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the warm weather.

Today, the Air Quality Index in Mumbai is at 294.0, classified as 'Moderate'.



There is a forecast for a decrease in rainfall and its end by Wednesday, resulting in an increase in temperatures. Nevertheless, IMD experts have suggested that light rain and thunderstorms could persist in certain areas of the district for the next 2-3 days, with no yellow alerts in place from Tuesday onwards.

Mumbai Experiences Post-Monsoon



As the monsoon winds withdraw from Maharashtra, the state is witnessing an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures. Despite occasional showers, meteorologists believe the rainfall is caused by cyclonic circulation from low-pressure systems in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, and not by the monsoon.

Cyclone Dana



IMD has predicted that a cyclone named 'Dana' will develop over the Bay of Bengal by October 23, with its strength growing by Wednesday. Weather experts have confirmed that the cyclonic system will move towards Odisha and West Bengal, avoiding direct impact on Maharashtra.

Within the next day, it is expected that the cyclone will intensify in the east-central area of the Bay of Bengal, moving in a northwest direction and potentially affecting the coastal region of Odisha by October 24th.



Although the cyclone isn't expected to directly impact Maharashtra, the IMD has predicted intermittent rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. Furthermore, there is a possibility of rainfall in regions like Satara, Sangli, and Pune from October 26 to 29, while Beed, Latur, and Nagpur are forecasted to have overcast skies.