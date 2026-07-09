Mumbai Weather Today, July 9: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check Latest Forecast

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Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane for Thursday, July 9, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rainfall, and squally winds across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

While rainfall is likely to be less intense than Wednesday's widespread showers, Mumbai is expected to witness intermittent rain and gusty winds throughout Thursday. The IMD has advised commuters to remain vigilant, especially during spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Weather conditions forecast

According to the IMD, Mumbai and Thane are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells, squally winds during thunderstorm activity, and cloudy skies throughout the day.

The Yellow Alert suggests the chances of adverse weather that could temporarily affect normal activities. People are advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins and exercise caution while travelling.

Rainfall likely to ease

Following a day of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual decline in rainfall activity across Mumbai and neighbouring districts from July 9 onwards.

However, isolated areas may continue to receive occasional heavy showers, especially during thunderstorms. The region is also expected to remain under cloudy skies.