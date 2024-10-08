Mumbai Weather Today: Haze Covers City; Air Quality Reaches 'Unhealthy' Level

Mumbai Weather: City Experiences Unhealthy Air Quality Causing Haze | File

Mumbai: The city temperatures will vary from 26 to 35 degrees Celsius today, on October 8. The day will start off with a cloudless sky, but it will gradually become partly cloudy later in the evening or at night. There is no predicted rainfall, and the temperature is expected to stay mild. The sun is set to rise at 06:30 AM and will likely set by 6:25 PM.

Mumbai Weather Forecast



It is predicted that Mumbai will have warm and mostly sunny weather in the coming days, with potential changes towards the end of the week. The IMD anticipates mainly clear skies, with more clouds in the evenings and a possibility of rain or thunderstorms by the week's conclusion.



On October 9, temperatures are expected to range from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius, with conditions being similar to those forecast. The sky will stay mostly clear all day, with increasing cloud cover in the evening.

On October 10 is consistent with previous days, featuring temperatures from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius. The skies are expected to remain mostly clear, although clouds may start to develop later in the evening or at night.



On October 11, expect a slight change in the weather with the possibility of partly cloudy skies in the afternoon or evening. The temperature will be a little lower, varying between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

On October 12, temperatures will vary from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius. Forecasters anticipate mostly cloudy conditions, with a chance of precipitation or thunderstorms later in the day.



On October 13, the weather will be consistent, with temperatures ranging from 27 to 32 degrees Celsius. There will be some clouds in the sky, and a possibility of rainfall or thunderstorms throughout the day.

Mumbai Lakes Water Levels

On Monday morning, the BMC stated that Mumbai's seven reservoirs, responsible for providing the city with drinking water, are almost at full capacity at 98.88 percent. According to the BMC, the total capacity of these reservoirs is 1,431,147 million litres of water. Mumbai receives its water supply from seven primary lakes: Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.