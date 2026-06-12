Mumbai Weather Today: City Swelters At 32 Degrees as Monsoon Delay Extends Hot & Humid Spell

Mumbai Weather Today | File

Mumbai woke up to warm and sticky weather on Friday, with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius in the morning. High humidity levels, recorded between 69 and 71 per cent, added to the discomfort, making conditions feel warmer than the actual temperature. Weather data also showed wind speeds of around 21 to 23 kilometres per hour, offering only limited relief from the muggy conditions.

The forecast suggests that temperatures are likely to remain elevated over the coming days, with daytime highs expected to range between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures are expected to stay close to 28 to 31 degrees Celsius, keeping the city warm even after sunset.

The prolonged spell of heat and humidity comes as Mumbai awaits the arrival of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon, which typically reaches the city by June 11, has been delayed this year.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is now expected to arrive in Mumbai by June 15. The weather system has already advanced along the Konkan coast in southern Maharashtra after making landfall in Kerala on June 4.

The delay marks a contrast to last year, when Mumbai witnessed the earliest onset of the monsoon on record. In 2025, the rains reached the city on May 26, bringing an early start to the season. This year, residents are instead facing several additional days of humid and uncomfortable weather before widespread rainfall is expected.

Despite the delayed rains, Mumbai's air quality remained relatively stable on Friday morning. The city's Air Quality Index was recorded at 58, placing it in the moderate category.

Among the major pollutants, PM2.5 levels stood at 14 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 concentrations were measured at 20 micrograms per cubic metre. Carbon monoxide was recorded at 268 parts per billion, while ozone levels stood at 17 parts per billion. Nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide levels were recorded at 6 and 4 parts per billion respectively.

While the AQI remains within acceptable limits for most people, the anticipated arrival of monsoon showers is expected to improve air quality further by helping disperse airborne pollutants across the city.

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