Mumbai Weather: Maximum temperature hits 36 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts dry weather

Mumbai Weather: Maximum temperature hits 36 degree Celsius; IMD predicts dry weather | File

Mumbai witnessed 'above normal' day temperatures on Sunday as the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD's Santacruz observatory was 36.4 degrees. Similarly, the day temperature recorded at IMD's Colaba observatory was 34.8 degrees.

The weather agency, in its five-day forecast for the city, said that dry weather conditions are likely. Last week, the city recorded light rain activity owing to moisture incursion from the westerly winds.

Mumbai on Monday recorded a temperature of 28.8°C while the humidity was 72%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD’s 24-hour forecast on Monday predicted mainly clear sky on Monday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the moderate category, with a reading of 132.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 201 AQI · Poor

Worli: 104 AQI · Moderate

Malad: 235 AQI · Poor

Mazagaon: 120 AQI · Moderate

Bhandup: 114 AQI · Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 102 AQI · Moderate