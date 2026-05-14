Mumbai Weather: City & MMR Experience Intense Morning Heat At 31°C; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert For Heatwave Conditions On May 15 - Check Forecast

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies, but the summer heat persisted in Mumbai and the MMR region, with the early-morning temperature recorded at 31°C at 8.30 am. The overall air quality in Mumbai was recorded in 'good' category, with an AQI of 37 during the morning hours.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to AccuWeather data, Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are expected to have a sunny day today, with temperatures expected to range between 35°C and 37°C.

However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heatwave conditions in several parts of Maharashtra on May 15 and issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts. The alert indicates potentially severe heat conditions and advises residents to remain cautious during peak daytime hours. The heatwave condition is likely to continue in Thane and Raigar on May 16 also.

Alert for Citizens

Prolonged exposure to the sun could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses, especially among children, senior citizens, and outdoor workers.

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as they can cause dehydration. Instead, opt for coconut water, buttermilk, or electrolyte drinks to stay hydrated. Try not to step outside between 12 pm and 4 pm, when the heat is strongest. If you need to go out, use sunscreen or wear a hat for protection. Opt for light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes and eat fresh fruits, salads, and light meals instead of heavy, oily, or spicy foods.

AQI in Mumbai Today

The overall air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 32. The best AQI was recorded at Mulgaon Station 2, Saththharatha Nagara, Shiv Sagar Estate, with an AQI of 18. The worst air quality was recorded at Mirashi Nagar with an AQI of 127.

Maharashtra Weather Update

Several parts of Maharashtra have been issued a heatwave alert, while some other parts are expected to see thunderstorms with moderate to light rains on May 14.

According to the RMC, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on May 14. Warm night conditions are also expected in parts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, leading to continued discomfort for residents. Districts likely to experience heatwave conditions include Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, and Wardha.

Meanwhile, weather officials have also predicted thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph in isolated areas of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Areas including Ratnagiri, Shindhudurg, Kolhapur and Sangli are likely to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

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