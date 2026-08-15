Mumbai Water Supply To Be Hit Today As Leak Repairs On 3,000-mm Pipeline In Thane Face Hurdles; Eastern Suburbs To Be Affected |

Mumbai: Mumbai's water supply is likely to be affected on Saturday, August 15, after repair work on a major leak in the 3,000-mm diameter Mumbai-III water pipeline near Teen Haath Naka in Thane encountered technical difficulties. The pipeline is a crucial part of Mumbai's water supply network, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned that the ongoing repair work will affect water supply to the city and eastern suburbs.

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Leak Detected A Day Ago

The major leak was detected on Friday near Teen Haath Naka, along the Eastern Express Highway. Videos from the site show a large volume of water gushing out from the leakage point, with civic workers carrying out emergency repair operations to control the flow and prevent further water loss.

According to civic officials, the Mumbai-III pipeline is located around three to four metres below ground level and is protected by an outer casing, making access to the damaged portion difficult. Workers have been operating from a large excavation at the site, with JCB machinery being used to dig and expose the pipeline for inspection and repairs.

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Repair Works Underway

Repair work to seal the leak began on Friday night, but officials encountered technical obstacles during the operation. Officers and staff from the BMC's Water Department (Outside City Limits) are currently at the site and are working on a priority basis to identify the exact source of the leak, stop the water flow and complete the repairs safely.

The civic administration said that because of the ongoing work on the damaged pressure pipeline, water supply to Mumbai city and the eastern suburbs will be affected on Saturday. Citizens have been urged to take note of the disruption and use water judiciously until the repair operation is completed.

The BMC is closely monitoring the situation and has deployed personnel at the site to ensure that the leak is plugged and the pipeline is restored at the earliest. Given the depth and protective casing around the massive pipeline, officials said the repair work is technically challenging and may require additional time.

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