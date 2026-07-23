Mumbai Water Supply Gets Major Boost As Modak Sagar Overflows; Seven-Lake Water Stock Nears 70% Capacity | Video | X / BMC

Mumbai: A day after Tansa overflowed, Modak Sagar, one of Mumbai's key drinking water lake, began overflowing at 2.07 am on Thursday following heavy rainfall in its catchment. The fresh inflows have pushed the combined water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city to 10.09 lakh million litres (ML), or 69.74% of their total storage capacity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modak Sagar is the fourth lake to overflow this monsoon, after Tulsi and Vihar on July 7 and Tansa on Wednesday. The lake supplies 385 ML per day, accounting for nearly 9 percent of Mumbai's daily water supply.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The latest spell of rain has boosted lake levels by 7.84 percent in just 24 hours. Among the remaining lakes, Bhatsa is at 65 percent, Middle Vaitarna at 62 percent, and Upper Vaitarna at 49 percent of their capacities. The current water stock is sufficient for 246 days, while Mumbai requires 14.47 lakh ML in its seven lakes by October 1 to ensure an uninterrupted year-round supply.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BMC currently supplies 4,100 MLD of water against a daily demand of 4,600 ML. Despite the rapid improvement in lake levels, the civic body will continue the 10 percent water cut imposed from May 15, with officials saying no decision has yet been taken on lifting the curbs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Water stock as on July 23..

Lakes.....current level(mtrs) ....Full level (mtrs)...useful content (ML)

Upper Vaitarna..599.88....603.51....112187

Modak Sagar....163.16......163.15...128925

Tansa...128.63......128.63...145080

Middle Vaitarna....272.10...285...121379

Bhatsa...132.10......142.07....466116

Vehar...80.53.....80.12....27698

Tulsi...139.36.....139.17...8046