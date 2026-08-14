Mumbai Water Supply Alert: Major Leak Detected In 3000-mm Mumbai-III Pipeline Near Thane’s Teen Hath Naka | Video | X / @mybmc

Mumbai: A major leak has been detected in the Mumbai-III water pipeline, which has a diameter of 3000 mm, located along the Eastern Express Highway in the Teen Hath Naka area of Thane.

This pipeline is underground and encased in a protective covering. Since the pipeline is buried at a depth of approximately 3 to 4 meters, municipal authorities noted that accessing and fixing the leak poses a significant technical challenge.

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Upon receiving information about the leak, Mumbai Municipal Corporation personnel immediately initiated repair operations on an emergency basis. Work has commenced to locate the source of the leak and access the pipeline in order to carry out the necessary repairs.

As this is a critical water pipeline with a 3000 mm diameter, the leak is likely to affect water supply in the Mumbai region. Relevant municipal officials and staff are on-site working to bring the situation under control, and efforts are being made to complete the repairs as quickly as possible.

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Given that the pipeline is buried deep underground and encased, the repair process may take some time. The municipal administration is prioritising the complete stoppage of the leak and the safe restoration of the water pipeline.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)