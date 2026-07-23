Mumbai Water Stock Rises To Nearly 70% After Heavy Rain; Lake Levels Rise By 7.84% In 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Heavy monsoon showers over the past 24 hours have boosted Mumbai's water reserves, with the combined stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city reaching 69.74 per cent of their total live storage capacity, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Hydraulic Engineer's Department on Thursday.

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The sharp increase follows continuous rainfall recorded between 6 am on Wednesday, July 22, and 6 am on Thursday, July 23, 2026, during which the city's reservoir stock rose by 7.84 percentage points.

As per the latest report, the seven reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi, now collectively hold 10,09,432 million litres of water, against their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Modak Sagar reached 100 per cent capacity after beginning to overflow at 2.07 am on Thursday, becoming the fourth lake to overflow this monsoon. Earlier, Vihar started overflowing on July 7, Tulsi later the same day, and Tansa on July 22. Bhatsa, the city's largest reservoir, now stands at 65.01 per cent of its useful storage, while Middle Vaitarna has reached 62.27 per cent. Upper Vaitarna has reached 49.41 per cent

The catchment areas also received substantial rainfall during the 24-hour period. Bhatsa recorded 123 mm of rain, Tulsi 163 mm, Upper Vaitarna 230 mm, Tansa 103 mm, Modak Sagar 185 mm, Middle Vaitarna 207 mm and Vihar 103 mm.

The Bhandup Complex, which houses Mumbai's Master Control Centre for water supply operations, recorded 110 mm of rainfall during the same period. The season's cumulative rainfall at the complex has now reached 2,116 mm.

The steady rise in reservoir levels comes as Mumbai continues to witness widespread monsoon showers under an IMD yellow alert. The improved water stock provides major relief for the city's water supply, with storage levels now nearing 70 per cent just weeks into the peak monsoon season.

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