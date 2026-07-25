Mumbai Water Stock Reaches 83.68%; Reservoir Stock Up 6.06% In 24 Hours

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Mumbai: The total water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai has reached 12,11,188 million litres (ML), which is 83.68% of the total useful storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department's lake level report released at 6:00 AM on July 25, 2026. The report also states that, in the last 24 hours, there has been a 6.06% increase in the reservoir stock.

Among the major reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi lakes are at 100% capacity, while Tansa has reached 98.45%, Bhatsa stands at 82.68%, Middle Vaitarna at 80.73%, and Upper Vaitarna at 68.11%.

शुक्रवार , दिनांक २४ जुलै २०२६ सकाळी ६ ते शनिवार , दिनांक २५ जुलै २०२६ सकाळी ६ या २४ तासात झालेल्या पावसामुळे मुंबईला पाणी पुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा साठा ८३.६८ % झाला आहे .



गेल्या २४ तासात जलाशय साठ्यात ६.०६ % वाढ झाली आहे. #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/3pSIk2LwYe — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2026

The combined storage of Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar is 5,82,619 ML, accounting for 83.88% of their total useful storage capacity of 6,94,582 ML.

Rainfall across catchment areas

Heavy rainfall continued across the catchment areas over the last 24 hours, with Bhatsa receiving the highest rainfall at 159 mm. This was followed by Upper Vaitarna (131 mm), Middle Vaitarna (93 mm), Tansa (90 mm), and Modak Sagar (84 mm). Meanwhile, Tulsi recorded 16 mm of rainfall, while Vihar received 13 mm.

The cumulative rainfall recorded during the ongoing monsoon season has reached 2,817 mm at Tulsi, the highest among the seven lakes. Modak Sagar has received 2,159 mm, followed by Upper Vaitarna (2,106 mm), Vihar (2,069 mm), Tansa (2,036 mm), Bhatsa (1,870 mm), and Middle Vaitarna (1,761 mm).

At the Bhandup Complex, 12 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total seasonal rainfall to 2,214 mm.

Overflow status

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes have already started overflowing this monsoon. Vihar Lake began overflowing on July 7 at 9:00 PM, followed by Tulsi Lake on July 7 at 11:43 PM. Tansa Lake started overflowing on July 22 at 8:51 AM, while Modak Sagar Lake began overflowing on July 23 at 2:07 AM.

The report also noted that the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate has remained closed since July 6, while water release from Upper Vaitarna has remained suspended since July 6, indicating stable reservoir conditions despite continued rainfall.

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