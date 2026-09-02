Mumbai Water Stock Marginally Dips To 95.83%; City's 7 Lakes Remain Nearly Full

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock across the seven lakes supplying the city stood at 95.83 per cent as of 6 am on September 2, 2026, marginally declining from 95.87 per cent recorded on Tuesday, according to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department.

The seven reservoirs collectively hold 13,86,969 million litres (ML) of useful water against a combined live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. Despite the slight decline, the overall water stock remains above 95 per cent, indicating a comfortable supply position for the city.

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Among the seven lakes, Vehar recorded 100 per cent water stock, while Modak Sagar stood at 99.29 per cent. Tansa recorded 98.29 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 98.15 per cent, Tulsi 97.50 per cent, Bhatsa 94.83 per cent and Upper Vaitarna 89.76 per cent.

The reservoirs also received varying amounts of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to the latest measurement. Upper Vaitarna recorded 12 mm, Modak Sagar 14 mm, Tansa 26 mm, Middle Vaitarna 15 mm, Bhatsa 8 mm, Vehar 8 mm and Tulsi 14 mm.

The report shows that Vehar and Tulsi had started overflowing on July 7, while Tansa began overflowing on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23. Upper Vaitarna also reached its overflow level in July.

With the seven lakes holding nearly 96 per cent of their combined live storage capacity, Mumbai currently has a strong water reserve despite the marginal day-on-day decline in the overall stock.

Mumbai's Weather Update

Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to see light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Wednesday, with no weather alert issued this week, IMD said. Isolated areas could receive moderate to heavy spells, while winds may gust up to 50–60 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected around 32°C and minimum at 29°C, while the city's AQI remained in the 'Good' category at 18.

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