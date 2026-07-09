Mumbai Water Stock Jumps To 48.59% As Heavy Monsoon Rains Boost Reservoir Levels; 7.23% Rise Recorded In 24 Hours

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Mumbai, July 9: The monsoon rainfall has further improved Mumbai's water reserves, with the total water stock in the city's seven lakes rising to 7.03 lakh million litres (ML), or 48.59 per cent of the total live storage capacity, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department's report.

According to the latest data, Mumbai's seven lakes together hold 7,03,260 million litres (ML) of water as of 6 am on July 9, taking the total live storage to 48.59 per cent. The water stock has risen by 7.23% within 24 hours, from 41.36 per cent on Wednesday, following heavy rainfall across the catchment areas, significantly improving the city's water reserves.

बुधवार, दिनांक ८ जुलै २०२६ सकाळी ६ ते , गुरुवार, दिनांक ९ जुलै २०२६ या २४ तासात झालेल्या पावसामुळे मुंबईला पाणी पुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा पाणीसाठा ४८.५९ % झाला आहे .



गेल्या २४ तासात जलाशयातील पाणीसाठ्यात ७.२३ % वाढ झाली आहे.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/c0odRDK8bH — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 9, 2026

Heavy Rainfall Across Catchment Areas

Several lakes recorded a rise in water levels over the past 24 hours due to continued rainfall. Middle Vaitarna registered the highest increase, with its water level rising by 3.62 metres, followed by Bhatsa (2.70 metres) and Modak Sagar (1.69 metres).

The Bhandup Complex recorded 61 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, taking the season's cumulative rainfall there to 1,663 mm.

Water Levels In Seven Lakes

Among the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, Vihar and Tulsi have reached 100% of their useful live storage capacity. Modak Sagar currently stands at 82.66%, followed by Tansa at 77.48%. Bhatsa, the city's largest reservoir, has reached 42.68%, while Middle Vaitarna is at 42.12%. Upper Vaitarna has the lowest storage among the seven lakes at 26.88%. Collectively, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna hold 3,61,514 million litres (ML) of water, accounting for 52.05% of their combined useful live storage capacity.

Operational Updates

As per the Hydraulic Engineer's Department:

Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate has remained open since June 23 at 11 am.

Water release from Upper Vaitarna began on June 22 at 11 am and was stopped on July 6 at 10 am.

Vihar Lake started overflowing on July 7 at 9 pm.

Tulsi Lake started overflowing on July 7 at 11.43 pm.

The sharp increase in water stock follows continuous monsoon rainfall over Mumbai and its catchment areas during the past few days, significantly boosting the city's drinking water reserves.