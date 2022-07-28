Mumbai: Water levels in city's lakes at 3-year high

Representative Image |

Mumbai: As of Wednesday, all seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai have 12,77,787 million litres (ML) or 88.28 per cent stock. The city needs 3,850 ML of water every day.

After the monsoon ends, 14,47,363 ML must remain in the lakes, which can be used till next year.

Even though there has been scanty rainfall in the last few days, the stock in the lakes has stayed at 88 per cent, which is comparatively more than the last three years.

However, there is still a 12 per cent deficit, which can widen if the dry spell continues, forcing the BMC to bring back the water cut it had imposed earlier.

As of now, Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Tulsi lakes are overflowing. Every year in October, BMC takes a review of water stock.