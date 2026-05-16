Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Turns Up Heat, Warns Of Criminal Action Against Electric Pump Users

BMC intensifies enforcement against illegal water pumping as Mumbai begins a precautionary 10% supply cut | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 16: As a precautionary 10 per cent water cut grips Mumbai amid dwindling reservoir levels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of stringent action, including criminal cases, against citizens caught using electric pumps to illegally siphon off water from pipelines.

BMC enforces precautionary water cut

The civic body enforced a 10 per cent water cut in the metropolis starting Friday as a precautionary measure amid falling water stock in lakes and forecasts of below-normal monsoon conditions linked to El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) patterns.

According to the BMC, the total usable water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai stood at 340,399 million litres on May 11, which is 23.52 per cent of the annual required stock of 14,47,363 million litres.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar on Friday directed civic officials to intensify action against illegal practices and said repeat offenders would also face disconnection of water supply.

Illegal pump use affects water pressure

Bangar noted that inspections conducted by the civic administration have revealed instances of residents installing electric pumps directly on pipelines and tap connections to extract excess water, resulting in low-pressure supply in other areas.

Such illegal practices put additional stress on the water distribution system and increase the risk of contamination entering pipelines, he said.

Officials were directed to seize unauthorised pumps, impose penalties, and register criminal cases against violators.

Ward-wise planning for water distribution

Bangar also instructed engineers to undertake ward-wise micro-planning to ensure regular water supply with adequate pressure during water rationing.

He directed officials to identify areas likely to face supply issues, including elevated and tail-end localities, and prepare action plans to minimise inconvenience to citizens.

Field-level engineers have been directed to remain at worksites, interact with residents and public representatives, and ensure complaints related to water supply are resolved promptly.

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Mumbai’s primary water supply comes from Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna lakes located across Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts.

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