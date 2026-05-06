Mumbai Water Crisis: BMC Imposes 10 Per Cent Cut From May 15 As Lake Levels Drop; Corporators Push Urgent Measures

Falling lake levels prompt BMC to impose water cuts as corporators demand long-term solutions | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 5: As water reserves continue to fall and forecasts warn of below-normal rainfall, the BMC has imposed water cuts to manage limited supply. Meanwhile, several corporators have moved a notice of motion to be tabled in the upcoming civic house, demanding urgent measures such as protecting groundwater, fixing leakages, desilting the city’s seven lakes, and installing borewells for non-drinking use.

Reservoir levels and supply outlook

As of May 5, Mumbai’s seven lakes hold 3.71 lakh million litres (25.66% capacity), up from 3.28 lakh ML (22.66%) last year and 2.53 lakh ML (17.54%) in 2024. At a daily supply of 4,100 ML, the stock can last about 90 days—better than previous years but still vulnerable.

With El Nino disrupting monsoon patterns and raising the risk of deficient rainfall, the BMC has announced a 10% water cut from May 15 to stretch supplies through August.

However, several corporators have insisted on implementing additional measures to ensure long-term water planning and preparedness to address future water crises.

BJP corporator Rita Makwana has stressed the need for stronger safeguards amid large-scale redevelopment in BMC limits, where piling, drilling, excavation, and dewatering are depleting groundwater and drying nearby wells.

She has demanded mandatory pre-development surveys, hydrogeological reports, regulated dewatering, and compulsory well recharge and rainwater harvesting by developers to protect traditional water sources and ensure sustainable groundwater management.

Leakages, desilting, and infrastructure concerns

Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Varsha Tembvalkar has demanded installation of advanced inspection cameras in both old and new water pipelines for real-time detection of leakages and contamination, enabling quick civic response.

As per civic data, nearly 34% of daily water supply is lost due to theft and leakages. Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde’s notice of motion stated that silt from the seven lakes supplying water to the city should be removed once every five to ten years before the monsoon to increase their storage capacity.

Calls for long-term water solutions

Saeeda Khan, NCP corporator, demanded, "A project should be undertaken to divert the surplus billions of litres of monsoon rainwater from the Konkan region, which flows into the sea, towards Mumbai. This would create a “water bank” for the city’s expanding needs and help significantly address future water scarcity."

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Meanwhile, the BMC has sought additional water from the reserve stock of the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes from the state government, which is yet to be approved, and is also considering restrictions on commercial water usage through potential water cuts.

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