Mumbai: Warrant against Shilpa Shetty’s mother in cheating case

A magistrate court in Andheri has issued a bailable warrant against actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty in a cheating case filed against her and her daughters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty by an automobile businessman for non-repayment of a loan.

The court had summoned the trio on Feb 11 to appear before it on Feb 28. On that date, they had sought an exemption, which was granted by the court The three had then challenged the summons before the Dindoshi sessions court.

On Monday, the sessions court stayed the summons against the sisters but allowed the proceedings to continue against the mother. On Tuesday, before the magistrate, the advocate for the mother sought her exemption for appearance before it and also an adjournment.

The complainant businessman responded and sought that the court issue a non-bailable warrant against her. The court rejected the plea for exemption and went on to order the issue of a bailable warrant.



Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:25 PM IST