Mumbai: Walking to Bandra Terminus is now a breeze

Now, walking to Bandra Terminus will not be a hassle and a costly affair. The Western Railway has completed work on the new foot overbridge, which connects Bandra Terminus with Khar station. With this, passengers will not have to depend on share autos to reach the terminus.

Earlier, passengers had to shell out anywhere between Rs 30 to Rs 50, depending on the amount of luggage, for a seat. If they did not want to spend so much, then they would be forced to walk the more than one-km stretch, which is surrounded by slums.

For a hassle-free experience, the WR constructed the bridge that was thrown open to the public earlier this month.

“The new FOB is 247.26 meters long and 6 meters wide. This is the first FOB to be commissioned in the suburban section of the WR in the current financial year,”

said Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR.

The bridge connects the existing FOB on platforms 6 and 7 at Bandra Terminus to the west-end, near the level crossing gate number 19. Work on fifth and sixth rail lines between Santacruz and Mahim stations are also underway, which bypasses the Bandra Terminus station. This is likely to be close to the FOB.

The officials said despite the challenges owing to the pandemic, they managed to complete the work. The general manager of WR, Alok Kansal, was closely monitoring the project.