Mumbai: Waitlist admissions for degree courses are over, say Colleges

Mumbai: A month after the admission process for the degree courses began, a few students on the waitlist have been allotted seats in reputed degree colleges while the remaining have secured admissions in other colleges.

College authorities claim the waitlist admissions are over, as there are no vacant seats in self-financed courses.

This year, a large number of students were kept on the waitlist, especially for courses like Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Mass Media (BMM) and Accounting and Finance (BAF). The waitlist admissions were conducted post merit rounds, as the students wished to secure seats in famous colleges.

Now, the authorities claim the waitlist admissions are over and the colleges will not allot any seat in the current academic year. The principal of a South Mumbai College said, “All our seats are full.

After the three general merit rounds were over, we received applications through quotas. We have also allotted seats to the waitlist students. Now, all seats are full.”

The students withdrew applications from the reputed colleges and secured admissions in other colleges to avoid any further delay. Vinod Patankar, a student, said,

“I withdrew my application from a famous college and secured a seat at a college in his neighbourhood. I did not want to take a chance and wait for a seat for long. All my friends have already begun attending lectures.”

The waitlist admissions were their last hope, claim students. While, teachers stated cut-offs were high this year, the students with low scores for self-financed courses could not get through.

Jitendra Jain, a teacher of the Mumbai University (MU), said, “There are limited seats for every course, and the cut-offs were high for certain courses.

The students with low scores could not stand a chance to secure a seat. The waitlist admissions are anyway tough, and sometimes students have to wait for over a month or two till they are allotted a seat.”