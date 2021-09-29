Mumbai: Wadala man duped of Rs 3 lakh by cyber fraudsters within a span of few hours

Next time if you get a message on your phone offering you a job in a known e-commerce company, beware. A 26-year-old man recently lost Rs 3 lakh in a span of few hours after a fraudster offered him a job in an e-commerce company and induced him to pay money. The RAK Marg police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into the matter.

According to the police, the complainant is a video editor by profession and resides with his family at CGS Colony at Wadala and his father works in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department.

On August 30, the victim received a text message offering an online part-time job opportunity in a reputed e-commerce company and Rs 8,000 income per day. The text message also contained a WhatsApp link. Considering this to be a great earning opportunity, the victim clicked on the link which led him to a WhatsApp number of a person who identified herself to the victim as Marasyaa.

"Marasyaa told the victim about the job profile and forwarded a link to the victim which contained a registration page. After this, different persons claiming to be from the e-commerce company, induced the victim to deposit money in different accounts to earn huge bonuses. After having done several transactions totalling Rs 3.04 lakh, the victim realised that he was being cheated. In a span of few hours, the victim had lost a considerable amount of money," said a police officer.

The victim then approached the police after which a case was registered on Monday under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 06:27 PM IST