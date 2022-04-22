Mumbai: Vista Dome coach of Shatabdi Express on Western Railway gets overwhelming response from passengers

The Vista Dome coach of Shatabdi Express on the Western Railway is getting an overwhelming response from passengers. More than 900 passengers travelled in the last 10 days with an occupancy of 115 percent. "With a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the passengers, we attached a Vista Dome coach in Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express from 11th April 2022. This coach is garnering good response from the passengers in this short period with almost all the seats going houseful," said an official of WR.

Confirming the development spokesperson of WR said, "An additional Vista Dome coach was introduced in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on a temporary basis for a period of one month from April 11th to May 10th 2022. The Vista dome coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers. It boasts features such as large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge has become popular amongst the travellers with more and more passengers opting for this joyride coach. This coach enables passengers to witness breath-taking glimpses of the landscapes and sceneries."

"Between April 11th to April 20th .2022, a total of 908 passengers travelled in this coach in both the directions with an occupancy of 115 percent " he added. Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express departs from Mumbai Central at 06.10 am and reaches Gandhinagar Capital at 1.40 pm on the same day. Similarly, in the return direction, the train departs from Gandhinagar Capital at 2.20 pm to arrive at Mumbai Central on the same day at 9.45 pm. The train runs six days a week, except Sunday. The train halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad and Ahmedabad stations in both directions.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:50 PM IST