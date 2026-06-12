Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Auto Driver Earning Livelihood While Dependent On Oxygen Cylinder; Inspires Netizens - WATCH |

Mumbai: An auto-rickshaw driver has drawn widespread attention after a video showing him working while dependent on a portable oxygen cylinder surfaced on social media.

According to a video shared by 'Mumbai.Culture.in', the video shows the driver continuing with his daily work despite requiring oxygen support, highlighting the challenges he faces while earning a livelihood. According to the visuals, the man can be seen operating his auto-rickshaw with a portable oxygen cylinder placed beside him.

Visuals shared online show the man driving the rickshaw while connected to oxygen support. The footage has resonated with many people online, with several social media users praising the driver's determination and commitment towards his work despite his health condition. The video has also sparked discussions about the hardships faced by individuals who continue to work while dealing with serious medical issues.

Many netizens described the driver's actions as an example of resilience, noting that he continues to fulfil his responsibilities despite the physical difficulties associated with his condition. The visuals have also prompted conversations about the realities faced by workers who balance health challenges with the need to support themselves and their families.

The video continues to circulate widely on social media, drawing attention to the driver's perseverance and dedication in the face of adversity.

Mumbai Resident's Viral Video Sparks Debate Over City's Water Crisis

A Mumbai resident has triggered a fresh debate over the city's water woes after claiming that despite paying Rs 90,000 per month in rent, he and other residents of his high-rise housing society are struggling with severe water shortages.

The complaint surfaced through a viral Instagram video posted by user @nik.arvn, where the resident, identified as Nikhil, expressed frustration over the situation. He said that rents in his society start at around Rs 70,000 per month, while he pays Rs 90,000, yet residents continue to face an irregular water supply.

In the video, Nikhil said that despite living in a premium residential complex, water supply frequently gets disrupted due to inadequate availability and erratic distribution. He claimed that water often stops unexpectedly and residents are forced to depend on water tankers arranged by the society.

Highlighting the scale of the problem, he pointed out that the society consists of two towers with 37 floors each and houses hundreds of families. According to him, relying on tankers is not a sustainable solution for such a large residential complex.

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