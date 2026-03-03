Mumbai: Viral Video Flags Alleged Illegal Parking Near Sahara Hotel In Kurla West, Traffic Chaos Sparks Safety Concerns

Amar Jawan X Account

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has drawn attention to alleged large-scale illegal parking near the Sahara Hotel in Kurla West, raising concerns over road safety and recurring traffic congestion in the area.

The video, shared by a user identified as Amar Jawan, shows a significant number of two-wheelers parked along the roadside near the 3 Cross Road junction. Several scooters appear to be lined up in a manner that spills onto the main road, narrowing the usable road space and slowing down vehicular movement.

KURLA WEST, Sahara Hotel, Mumbai 70

3 Cross Road junction par regular illegal parking se severe traffic jam aur accident risk bana hua hai.



Under Sec 122 MV Act & Bombay Police Act, road obstruction punishable offence hai.@MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice @mybmc @MMVD_RTO



Kindly… pic.twitter.com/Vpc5mvOlDs — Amar jawan (@jawan21809) March 2, 2026

According to the user, such parking could lead to severe traffic jams and increasing the risk of accidents. In the post, the user tagged Mumbai Traffic Police, Mumbai Police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the Regional Transport Office, urging authorities to take immediate action in the interest of public safety.

The complaint also cited Section 122 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which prohibits leaving a vehicle in a manner that causes danger, obstruction, or undue inconvenience to other road users. The user further referred to provisions under the Bombay Police Act, stating that road obstruction is a punishable offence.

Seeking accountability, the post called on authorities to clarify their daily enforcement plan at the spot, provide records of towing action taken against violators, and outline preventive mechanisms to ensure that the issue does not recur. “Public safety cannot wait,” the user stated, emphasising the urgency of sustained intervention rather than sporadic drives.

Responding to the complaint, the Mumbai Traffic Police confirmed that action had been taken against vehicles parked at the said location under Section 122 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

सदर ठिकाणी वाहनावर 122 प्रमाणे कारवाई करण्यात आली आहे. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 3, 2026

The incident has once again highlighted the persistent challenge of illegal parking in high-density areas of the city, particularly near busy junctions, and the need for consistent monitoring to prevent congestion and potential mishaps.

