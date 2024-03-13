Mumbai: Vile Parle West Set To Get New Garden After 24-Year Wait

Vile Parle West Set To Get New Garden After 24-Year Wait | Representational Image

Mumbai: Residents of BMC's ward no. 71 in Vile Parle West are eagerly waiting for a new garden to be constructed on a 3,500 square meter plot located on SV Road. The groundbreaking ceremony of the new open space amenity was held on Wednesday evening in the presence of local MLA Parag Alavani and MP Poonam Mahajan.

The plot was initially reserved for a Fly Over Bridge (FoB), but even after the construction of a FoB above Milan subway, the reservation still continued. During the Development plan 2034 procedure, suggestions were asked from the residents, and the South West Vile Parle Residents Association suggested that the reservation should be changed to a garden.

Anish Makwany, ex-corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party from Vile Parle West, expressed his excitement about the new garden. He said, "Through the collaborative efforts of the South West Vile Parle Residents Association and local MLA Parag Alavani, we are proud to announce the successful restoration of a plot of land that was initially granted to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) 20 years ago. After years of neglect and misuse, we took legal action to reclaim this land, which will now serve as a valuable public space for the community."

He further added, "We are excited to see this land being put to good use, providing a much-needed recreational area and promoting greater commercial activity in the vicinity. With the rising costs of turf clubs and private sports facilities, this new space will offer an affordable and accessible alternative for the underprivileged members of our community to engage in sports and other leisure activities."

Dr. Kedar Diwan, a resident of Sarojini Extension Road and a member of the South West Vile Parle Residents Association, also expressed his excitement over the recent acquisition of the garden.

He said, "We are thrilled that our demand for a garden has finally been granted. With the increasing population, constructions, and redevelopment in our area, it's crucial that we have more open spaces, gardens, and playgrounds. This new garden will give us great facilities for both children and senior citizens. It's like a dream come true for all of us residents who fought for this garden."

The new garden will provide a much-needed recreational area for the residents of Vile Parle West, who have been waiting for a new open space amenity for two decades.

The garden will have excellent facilities for both children and senior citizens, making it an ideal place for families to spend time together. The new garden is expected to be completed within the next few months, and residents are eagerly looking forward to its inauguration.