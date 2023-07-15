Mumbai: Vigilance Department Reviews BMC Beautification Projects

Following complaints of sub-standard work being done under the ₹1,700-crore beautification project, a team from the Vigilance Department visited project sites to verify the allegations. The officials checked the work done in Khar, Santacruz, Kandivali and Borivali. A report will be submitted to the BMC chief soon.

Officials check up works

According to one of the officials, it was alleged that many assignments were done hastily to complete them before the G-20 meetings in the city. Accordingly, a team visited some areas and reviewed the work done.

Under the ambitious beautification project, the BMC will paint flyovers, bridges and walls of main streets besides illuminating the street poles, forts and skywalks and chowks. Likewise, tree plantation will be carried out along roads and dividers while street furniture will be installed for the convenience of citizens.

