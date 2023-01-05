Mumbai: Vidyavihar, Nahur and Diva stations on CR to get double discharge platforms

Image for representative purpose. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three stations on Mumbai's Central Railway (CR) line will are likely to get double discharge platforms soon, a report by Mid-Day said. These three stations will be Vidyavihar, Nahur and Diva. The double discharge platforms allow commuters to board or alight a train from both sides. A plan for this development is in proposal state, the Central Railway said, adding that the move will not only help increase passenger capacity at these stations but will also help decongest the stations around it.

'Three stations to double capacity of passenger intake'

A top CR official, quoted by the Mid-Day, said: “Three halt stations on Central Railway—Vidyavihar, Diva and Nahur—are getting an upgrade of a home platform, which means these three stations would be able to double the capacity of passenger intake. The plan is at a proposal stage and would move ahead to implementation stage in the next two years or so."

“The idea is that it would not just decongest these stations but also the immediate stations such as Ghatkopar and Kurla which are near Vidyavihar; Mulund and Bhandup on either side of Nahur; and Kalwa near Diva. So, it is a two-point plan. We will now see what needs to be done in terms of space and other elements to implement the plan," the official further added.

The daily average sale of tickets at these platforms, as per latest statistics, are: Diva (21,534), Nahur (6,244), and Vidyavihar (8,526).

Different construction works ongoing at the stations

Work to build an east-west road overbridge, having one of the largest girders in Maharashtra, is already on at Vidyavihar station. The West side of the Vidya Vihar station is already under construction. The construction of new platform here will further enhance commuters connectivity. The station was first opened to commuters on April 21, 2006.

Meanwhile, at Nahur station, the work on widening the existing ROB is in process. This station, which was opened on August 16, 1961, has a small public pathway with the entrance of a private industrial firm on the west side of the station premises.

In Diva, the station platform alignment was changed recently to accommodate a fast train platform. At the same time, construction for an east-west ROB at the station is ongoing. Diva station was originally opened in 1877.

Shivaji Sutar, the Chief Public Relations Officer at the CR, confirmed the development and said that the plans of these stations were at a proposal stage.