Mumbai: Victim's kin get 20-yr rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

Representative Image |

Mumbai: In a rare judgment, a special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday sentenced a couple to 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for abetting the sexual assault of a 16-year-old relative. The main accused was also awarded the 20-year sentence, with a fine of Rs25,000, out of which, Rs20,000 will be given as compensation to the victim, said Prosecutor Veena Shelar

In her testimony before the court, the teenager said that the crime took place in August 2020 when her cousin sister and the latter's husband came to her house, with a marriage alliance for the victim. The duo asked the girl's mother to marry her to Dilip Patel, 32, a vegetable vendor.

The mother declined the prospect saying that her daughter is too young for marriage. But the couple asked to take the girl along with them for a meeting with Patel. Subsequently, they took the victim to its home where she met Patel. From there, all of them headed to Patel's home in Borivali.

Then, the trio left the girl alone there, saying that they are going to pick her mother, after which they will come back to get her. Sometimes after, only Patel returned and said to the girl that her relatives had gone to their home and will return the next day. He later sexually assaulted her and when she protested, he told that he had paid Rs2 lakh to her sister for the victim. The police complaint was lodged after the teen shared her ordeal with her mother.

The special court convicted the couple under the Indian Penal Code section 366A (procuration of a minor girl with intent of knowledge that she will be forced for illicit intercourse) as well as the POCSO Act.