 Mumbai: Veteran IAS Officer Bhushan Gagrani Tipped As Next BMC Chief Following Iqbal Singh Chahal's Removal
Gagrani had served as Principal Secretary also held the post of Director General of the Information and Public Relations Department (DGIPR).

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
Bhushan Gagrani |

57 year old veteran Maharashtra cadre IAS Bhushan Gagrani is tipped to the next civic chief of the beleaguered richest municipality - Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation - BMC after the Election Commission insisted removal of Iqbal Singh Chahal who reigned for over three years.

The seasoned 1990 batch IAS who was last in the CMO when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister returned back to Mantralaya top floor in July 2022 as additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Principal Secretary in the Urban Development Department. 

He was part of the COVID-19 task force formed by the MVA government in March 2020 to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The senior civil service officer is considered a tough task master with good understating of the administration with experiences heading the crucial urban development department. 

