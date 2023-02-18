Mumbai: Versova police arrest 2 for setting cars on fire after scuffle | Picture for representation.

Mumbai: The Versova police earlier this week arrested two people for allegedly setting ablaze two cars that belonged to a woman named Mellisa Sahni, over a scuffle related to an employee dispute.

The incident happened on February 11 at around 4.40 am. According to the police, the two cars were parked outside the 50-year-old Sahni's house, who is also the complainant in the case. The police cracked the case with the help of CCTV footage. In the visuals, the duo was seen setting the cars on fire. Even though they were wearing hoodies and scarves to disguise themselves, Sahni managed to identify them. Subsequently, a manhunt was launched and Rizwan Shaikh and Akram Khan were arrested. “The man behind the arson is Irfan Khan, who was tasked with security for a prominent developer in the city. The developer suspended the contract and laid him off. Khan hired two men to get Indrajeet Ahir killed, who is Sahni’s friend and resides with her, as he suspected that Ahir was behind his layoff,” said the police official.

The arsonists had a clear intention of not just setting the cars ablaze, but using the cars as a mode to spread fire to her house that was made out of slipper wood. In the FIR, Sahni said that she has incurred a loss of almost Rs7.5 lakhs as both her cars have been gutted.