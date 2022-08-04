Mumbai: Versova man with D-gang links held by ATS on terror funding charges

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a 47-year-old man for his alleged association with the Dawood Ibrahim gang and for allegedly raising funds for the terror operatives. The suspect allegedly disclosed during interrogation that he was involved in trafficking of drugs such as MDMA, ketamine and LSD and the money earned from the drug trafficking and other illegal activities was diverted to terrorist organisations, ATS officials claimed.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Parvez Zuber Vayed Memon (47), a resident of Versova in Andheri.

According to the ATS, on receipt of specific information, an FIR was registered on Tuesday against Dawood's brother Anees Ibrahim and his associates on charges of conspiracy to commit offences such as waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India and raising funds for terrorist act, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ATS's probe revealed Memon's active involvement in the said case after which he was picked up from his residence on Wednesday by a team of officers from the ATS's Kalachowki Unit. During his custodial interrogation, Memon told the police that he was allegedly involved in drug trafficking. The police alleged that money generated through drug business was diverted by Memon to the terrorist organisations and to those involved in anti-national activities.

The agency officials also claimed that Memon, was wanted in extortion and other serious crimes too and stayed in Dubai for some time to evade Indian law enforcement agencies. Memon was produced before the court on Thursday for police remand.