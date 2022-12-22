Mumbai: Vegetable vendor slashes police constable for stopping him from urinating on street in Kandivali; arrested

Police constable Uday Kadam | Vishal Singh

Mumbai: After being instructed not to urinate in public in Mumbai's Kandivali, a vegetable vendor was arrested on Wednesday for stabbing police officer Uday Kadam.

The constable sustained injuries on his hands, but is out of danger.

The accused identified as Ram Gonte has been arrested and sent to police custody.

Gonte was urinating in the Kandivali area of Mumbai while people were passing by. The constable asked him not to urinate on the road and also told him that action would be taken against him. This resulted in an argument between the two and Gonte attacked the constable with a knife.

An FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was presented in court and sent to police custody.