Mumbai: Vegetable vendor slashes police constable for stopping him from urinating on street in Kandivali; arrested

Mumbai: Vegetable vendor slashes police constable for stopping him from urinating on street in Kandivali; arrested

The accused identified as Ram Gonte has been arrested and sent to police custody.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Police constable Uday Kadam | Vishal Singh
Mumbai: After being instructed not to urinate in public in Mumbai's Kandivali, a vegetable vendor was arrested on Wednesday for stabbing police officer Uday Kadam.

The constable sustained injuries on his hands, but is out of danger.

The accused identified as Ram Gonte has been arrested and sent to police custody.

Gonte was urinating in the Kandivali area of Mumbai while people were passing by. The constable asked him not to urinate on the road and also told him that action would be taken against him. This resulted in an argument between the two and Gonte attacked the constable with a knife.

An FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was presented in court and sent to police custody.

Mumbai updates: NCP's Jayant Patil suspended from Assembly for rest of winter session for remark...

Central Railway earns ₹ 2.32 crore from film shoots at its locations in 2022

Western Railway extends trips of 6 pairs of special trains

Aaditya Thackeray: A 32-year-old has moved the 'Khoke' sarkar, hence the attempts to defame me

Amid concerns of Covid surge, limited vaccine stock available in Palghar district

