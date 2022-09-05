Mumbai: Vegetable prices continue to soar due to poor supply | File Photo

The vegetable prices are soaring continuously in wholesale as well as retail markets. Most vegetables, in retail, are being sold above Rs 80 per kg presently. Traders at the wholesale market say that the supply will increase only after winter sets in by October-November.

The price rise has been caused due to poor supply of vegetables in the city markets. The supply dipped due to excess rainfall in regions that supply vegetables to Mumbai.

The prices began rising in mid-June and is rising for third consecutive month.

According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), earlier vehicles were not arriving from many places due to water logging and the poor state of roads in deep villages. Now, the lack of availability of vegetables are causing the price rise.

“Most of the farmers have cleaned their filed and started sowing seeds. And the fresh crop will take two months to come,” said a trader.

The APMC Mumbai located at Vashi receives most of the vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Vegetable price comparison retail: