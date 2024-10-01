Mumbai: Van Rani, Toy Train In Sanjay Gandhi National Park To Hit Tracks Again By August 2025

Dreamstime.com

Mumbai: The much-adored 'Van Rani,' a toy train that has charmed generations of visitors at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai's Borivali, is set to make a comeback in 2025. The train has been out of service since Cyclone Tauktae caused major damage to the tracks in May 2021.

Now, a restoration project with a budget of Rs 40 crore, led by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), has begun, with the goal of bringing the train back to life by August 2025.

Details On Progress Of Renovation Project

G Mallikarjuna, Director and Chief Conservator of Forest at SGNP, shared that remarkable progress has already been made in the project. The old tracks and sleepers from the train's original route have been removed and civil work will begin shortly. Once completed, new tracks will be installed, and the revamped Van Rani will be ready to delight tourists once again.

"The removal of the old tracks and sleepers has been completed. Civil work will start soon, and the project will be fully finished by August 2025. After that, toy train services will be available for visitors to SGNP," Mallikarjuna said in an interview with Mid-day.

Unlike its previous diesel-powered version, the restored Van Rani will be electric, offering a more environmentally friendly option. The new train will also feature four bogies, an upgrade from its original three, enhancing the overall capacity. Additionally, the stations along the route and the artificial tunnel that runs beside the track will undergo renovations as part of the restoration.

About Van Rani Toy Train

The toy train, which first began operating in 1970, has been a central attraction at SGNP, especially for children. It used to run along a 2.7 km stretch, passing through lush forests and an artificial tunnel, allowing passengers to enjoy sightings of animals, birds, and the park's rich vegetation. The Van Rani is also remembered for being featured in the song from the classic Bollywood film Amar Akbar Anthony.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Sudhir Sonawale emphasized the importance of the toy train in attracting young visitors to SGNP. He expressed optimism that once the service resumes, it will further boost footfall at the park. With its return, Van Rani will continue to offer a nostalgic and thrilling experience, reconnecting visitors with nature in the heart of Mumbai.