Mumbai: V N Desai Municipal General Hospital wants docs’ registration cancelled

Representational image/ Pixabay



Mumbai: The authorities of the V N Desai Municipal General Hospital of Vile Parle have urged the Deputy Municipal Commissioner to cancel the registration of doctors who had allegedly not responded to the show cause notice issued by the hospital for abandoning patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) and trauma intensive care unit (TICU) for hours to celebrate a birthday.

In September 2022, seven ICU patients were left to their fate for hours after doctors left to celebrate the birthday of a colleague. Nurses at the hospital made a note about the missing doctors in their diary at 3.40 am on September 17.

The hospital staff alleged that two doctors, Dr Chetan Rathod and Dr Mandar Mule, who are working on a contractual basis, had gone to Dr RN Cooper hospital. The staff also alleged that these doctors keep leaving the hospital premises as they were practising at both places simultaneously.

Senior officials from the hospital said they had made several complaints about such doctors provided by private firms and have now written to the DMC and the Maharashtra Medical Council was taking strict action against such doctors and revoking their licence.

“When we learnt about the incident, we issued a show cause notice to these doctors seeking an explanation to their act. However, it has been more than three months but there has been no reply. As such, we wrote to DMC. Moreover doctors being absent from TICU/ MICU before the reliever doctor arrived is on record. There were lapses in the services, mismanagement, and violation of terms on a routine basis,” he said.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kurhade, however, did not reply when contacted by The Free Press Journal. “I am on leave and I don’t have any information,” he said.