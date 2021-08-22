Mumbai: UTI cases surge amongst recovered Covid-19 patients

Mumbai has reported a surge in Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) amongst patients who have recovered from Covid-19, especially in the 20-60 age group. “UTI invites serious complications like inflammation of the kidney or even sepsis, if not tackled at the right time. Steroid treatment and uncontrolled diabetes are some of the common reasons for UTI in Covid-19 patients,” observed a doctor. Fungal UTI cases are on a rise due to the widespread use of antibiotics and steroids.

Meanwhile, doctors have also witnessed a surge in UTI cases due to the hot and humid weather, which can lead to dehydration. The condition is due to an infection caused in the urinary tract by bacteria, fungi and/or viruses. The infection commonly occurs in the lower urinary tract (bladder and the urethra). “Hot weather also causes dehydration, which in turn leads to infrequent urination. Holding in urine for longer periods of time and lack of access to a clean bathroom may also contribute to UTIs. Poor genital hygiene and excessive sweating in the perineal region on sunny days can facilitate bacterial transfer from the rectum to the urethra (especially in females),” said a doctor.

Dr Sheshang Kamath, urologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, said he is seeing UTI in post-Covid-19 patients due to overuse of steroids and antibiotics. “Around 200 patients in the 35-75 years age group were detected with UTI and treated during the second wave. It is necessary to stick to lifestyle changes, such as avoiding caffeine and alcohol that can irritate the bladder. Place a hot water bottle on the bladder or the pelvic region to get rid of pain and discomfort. Even a warm bath can do the trick here,” he said.

What is UTI?

UTI can affect any part of your urinary system: kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Symptoms: Burning sensation during urination, cloudy urine, frequent urination, blood in the urine, fever, foul-smelling urine, pelvic and abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:39 PM IST