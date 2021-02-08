Mumbai: Use of adulterated diesel on rise in heavy vehicles

The sky rocketing diesel prices have given birth to a racket of sorts. The truckers and private buses are apparently using diesel mixed with ethanol that is way cheaper around Rs 60-65 per litre than the existing Rs 84 per litre.

Sources said that with the rising fuel costs, the truckers especially those carrying containers, multi-axles and trailers are allegedly using adulterated diesel. "A section of drivers are refuelling the tanks of their trucks and tempos with these types of adulterated fuels which are cheaper for them," said a transporter in know of the issue.

In fact, Free Press Journal had reported about this wherein the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a criminal offence against a company for allegedly setting up two illegal fuel stations. The company provides Clean Up vehicles to the BMC and would allegedly use adulterated diesel in the vehicles and would put up higher bills to the BMC for using diesel in their vehicles, police alleged.

The problem is mainly happening in areas like Bhiwandi, Port areas, Carnac, Dockyard and a few other areas where heavy vehicles movement is frequent. The truck associations claim that with fuel cost increasing, the drivers find these options cheaper though it's a wrong precedent.

The truck owners are demanding that fuel costs be reduced and even the taxes be rationalised. "We have raised our issues with the government and have demanded to reduce fuel cost," said Bal Malkit Singh, core committee, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Apparently the adulterated diesel is illegally stored in huge tanks and is kept inside two shipping containers placed on the footpath. The illegal use and sale of diesel were going on a large scale in Dharavi and Mahim areas. Around 13,550 litre of diesel stored in several tanks has been seized by the police along with other equipment like diesel dispensary machines/pumps.