Mumbai: US Consulate organises seminar for human trafficking awareness; stresses on ‘a collaborative model’ for curbing the crime

US Consulate general, Mumbai |

Mumbai: The US Consulates in Mumbai and Kolkata organised a regional consultation with local NGO stakeholders as part of its human trafficking initiatives. The conclave was organised in Mumbai and had non-profits Shakti Vahini and Vipla Foundation as part of the US Mission’s 10th Anti Trafficking in Persons Conclave Series.



The theme of the consultation was “Strengthening institutional responses and interstate collaboration to combat human trafficking.”

Shakti Vahini in partnership and support from US Consulate Kolkata is organising a series of state and regional level consultations across the country to highlight the challenges and to combat human trafficking.



“Despite our increased knowledge, the complexity of trafficking poses new challenges, and we can address them only through a collaborative model. Let us continue to join forces to come up with systems that can address trafficking,” said Brenda Soya, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai.



Nishi Kant, Executive Director of Shakti Vahini said, “We are already witnessing an increase in cases since COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The fears expressed by international agencies and the United Nations are proving to be true. The need of the time is that civil society organizations should strengthen vigilance mechanisms in source and destination areas.”



Nandini Thakkar, Head Legal, Anti Trafficking Initiatives from Vipla Foundation, Mumbai, stated that “Efforts to address trafficking cannot be isolationist in nature. What is required is strategic, long term, multi-stakeholder and concurrent interventions that also include cyber vigilance. The response must also include educating children on digital discipline and engaging with schools and parents for creating enabling spaces for children to approach and seek help.”

