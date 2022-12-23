e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: City civic body invites tenders to desilt drains on EEH, WEH and other culverts

Friday, December 23, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
23 December 2022 12:35 PM IST

Workers flock to meet NCP leader Jayant Patil at MLA residence who has been suspended from the legislature over his remarks against speaker Rahul Narvekar |

23 December 2022 12:35 PM IST

Thieves broke into a home in Thane's Chitalsar area when a woman was out to bring her children home from tuition classes. They took away jewellery and cash kept in the safe, captured in CCTV

23 December 2022 12:35 PM IST

Opposition decided to boycott proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislature to protest against not giving them opportunity to speak They sat at the entrance and shouted slogans

23 December 2022 12:35 PM IST

Opposition shouting slogans against Shinde Fadnavis govt & also against Karnataka govt at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur

23 December 2022 12:35 PM IST

Two new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 12

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported two new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 7,47,387, a health official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, and the active infection count stood at 12, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,967, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,36,170.

23 December 2022 12:35 PM IST

Bombay HC granted bail to Riyazuddin Qazi,who was arrested for his alleged role in discovery of explosives in a vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani&destruction of evidence in connivance with suspended police officer Sachin Waze in the murder of Mansukh Hiren

23 December 2022 12:35 PM IST

Due to Dumper Breakdown Traffic vehicular movement is slow At Gandhi Market B.A Road

23 December 2022 12:35 PM IST

Air Quality Index of the most significant places across the city

23 December 2022 12:35 PM IST

Maharashtra: About 50 bachelors, wearing 'sehras' (wedding crowns), took out a procession with drums and horses to the Collector's office in Solapur, demanding implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act

23 December 2022 08:14 AM IST

BMC to desilt EEH, WEH drains and culverts

After taking control of Eastern Express and Western Express highways (EEH, WEH), the BMC will now desilt the drains and culverts on these key arterial roads. The civic body invited a tender on Thursday for the work that will be carried out throughout the year.

The BMC undertakes desilting of major and minor nullahs in the city, while the culverts below WEH and EEH were earlier cleaned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Two months ago, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal urged the Bombay High Court to make the BMC the sole planning authority for these two arterial roads. 

The estimated cost for desilting of WEH and EEH is around Rs15 crore and the work will be carried out till March 31, 2024.

Mumbai: BMC to desilt EEH, WEH drains and culverts
