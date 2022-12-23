Mumbai updates: City civic body invites tenders to desilt drains on EEH, WEH and other culverts

Two new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 12

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported two new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 7,47,387, a health official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, and the active infection count stood at 12, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,967, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,36,170.