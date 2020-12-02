Mumbai: UP CM Yogi Adityanath opens doors for investment, quells fears on Noida Film City impacting Bollywood

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the proposed film city in Noida would offer 'world-class' facilities to the entertainment industry. The Chief Minister also said that he is not "stealing" any business from Maharashtra.

Of the many centres of film production across the country, Mumbai, host to the Hindi and Marathi film industry, is the largest. Bollywood, as the industry is called, delivers a high amount of jobs and revenues and is a key component Mumbai's soft power.

'Open competition'

Adityanath, who was on a one-day visit to Mumbai to attract investors, said the setting up of a film city in the state is an "open competition".

"We are not snatching or hindering anyones investments," Adityanath has said, "No one can take anything along. It is not like a purse which gets taken away. This is an open competition. One who can give a safe atmosphere, better facilities - and especially social security - in which one can work without discrimination will get investments."